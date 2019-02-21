Wolves Announce New Deal for Midfielder Romain Saiss Until 2021

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the contract extension of Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss, who is set to stay at Molineux until 2021 under the terms of his new deal. 

Saiss has been with the Premier League outfit since moving from French side SCO Angers for £3.6m back in August 2016, and has gone on to make 87 appearances for the club, collecting six goals and two assists. 

In an official statement unveling the news on their website, the club declared: "Romain Saiss has committed his future to Wolves by agreeing a new deal until 2021.

"The midfielder follows Conor Coady and Matt Doherty in signing news terms, having proved an important part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad once again this season."

The 28-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Portuguese tactician this term, with his versatility to play in both defence and midfield proving highly valuable. 

The Morocco international, who turned out for the Atlas Lions at last summer's World Cup in Russia, has scored two goals for his club this season, one of which being the crucial last-gasp equaliser against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Upon the announcement, Wolves' sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, proclaimed: “We’re delighted that Romain has committed his future to Wolves and will remain part of the group for the future.

“Romain has been an important player for the football club, particularly over the past 18 months, and played a huge role is achieving promotion to the Premier League.

“Over the past two and a half seasons, Romain has progressed impressively alongside the football club and we’re looking forward to the future with him being a big part of the group.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message