Wolves Announce New Deal for Midfielder Romain Saiss Until 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the contract extension of Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss, who is set to stay at Molineux until 2021 under the terms of his new deal.

Saiss has been with the Premier League outfit since moving from French side SCO Angers for £3.6m back in August 2016, and has gone on to make 87 appearances for the club, collecting six goals and two assists.

We are delighted to announce that Romain Saiss has signed a new contract with the club until 2021!



Congratulations Romain!



✍️🇲🇦https://t.co/AIV7Ym4vjH — Wolves (@Wolves) February 21, 2019

In an official statement unveling the news on their website, the club declared: "Romain Saiss has committed his future to Wolves by agreeing a new deal until 2021.

"The midfielder follows Conor Coady and Matt Doherty in signing news terms, having proved an important part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad once again this season."

The 28-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Portuguese tactician this term, with his versatility to play in both defence and midfield proving highly valuable.

The Morocco international, who turned out for the Atlas Lions at last summer's World Cup in Russia, has scored two goals for his club this season, one of which being the crucial last-gasp equaliser against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day.



Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Upon the announcement, Wolves' sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, proclaimed: “We’re delighted that Romain has committed his future to Wolves and will remain part of the group for the future.

“Romain has been an important player for the football club, particularly over the past 18 months, and played a huge role is achieving promotion to the Premier League.

“Over the past two and a half seasons, Romain has progressed impressively alongside the football club and we’re looking forward to the future with him being a big part of the group.”