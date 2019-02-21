Women's Super League Roundup: Man City Maintain 2-Point Lead & Chelsea Bag Double Hat Trick

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Manchester City kept themselves ahead of the chasing pack after coming from behind to beat Everton 3-1, maintaining their two-point lead in the FA Women's Super League.

The 2016 Champions were strong favourites heading into Wednesday's clash, but found themselves behind after 12 minutes against the struggling Toffees, courtesy of

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah's opener. The away side's resolve was finally broken two minutes after the restart as Keira Walsh levelled matters with a thunderous effort.

Janine Beckie's header put the Citizens in front before Nikita Parris rounded off the win in stoppage time with her 15th goal of the campaign.

Second placed Arsenal remained just behind the league leaders following a routine 3-0 win over bottom side Yeovil. The Gunners endured a frustrating first half against the Glovers before finally drawing first blood in the 59th minute through Kim Little. 

The Scotland star got her second from the penalty spot 14 minutes later, goals that sandwiched Beth Mead's effort for the home side. Joe Montemurro's side still lie two points off the table toppers, but with two games in hand will fancy their chances of clawing back points in the coming weeks.

Chelsea put Bristol City to the sword with a thorough 6-0 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. Fran Kirby set the tone, putting the home side in front after just two minutes before Bethany England doubled their lead four minutes later. 


Kirby got her second to give the hosts a 3-0 half time lead before two further efforts from England and a penalty from Kirby ensured both players would have to share the match ball with a hat-trick apiece.

Further down the table, Birmingham let a one-goal lead slip as Brighton secured a 2-1 victory over the fourth placed Midlands side. Ellen White sent the Blues on their way in the 26th minute, however, Kayleigh Green equalised three minutes later, and Ellie Brazil's header 18 minutes from time completed the turnaround to secure the Seagulls a vital three points on home soil.


Elsewhere, West Ham ended a barren run of three successive defeats as they ran out 2-1 winners away at Reading. A double from Alisha Lehmann put them firmly in control until Fara Williams pulled one back from the spot in the 66th minute, yet the Royals were unable to find an equaliser as they went a fifth game without victory.

The next round of fixtures sees Liverpool host Chelsea as the Blues try to close the gap from the two teams above them. City will face Reading and will hope that Arsenal slip up against fifth placed Bristol City to widen their lead at the top of the table.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message