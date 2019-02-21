Women's Super League Roundup: Man City Maintain 2-Point Lead & Chelsea Bag Double Hat Trick

Manchester City kept themselves ahead of the chasing pack after coming from behind to beat Everton 3-1, maintaining their two-point lead in the FA Women's Super League.

The 2016 Champions were strong favourites heading into Wednesday's clash, but found themselves behind after 12 minutes against the struggling Toffees, courtesy of

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah's opener. The away side's resolve was finally broken two minutes after the restart as Keira Walsh levelled matters with a thunderous effort.

Strong second half performance to get the win now all eyes on the cup final on Saturday!! 💙#mancity pic.twitter.com/9jYUkcMo1i — Esme Morgan (@_esmemorgan) February 20, 2019

Janine Beckie's header put the Citizens in front before Nikita Parris rounded off the win in stoppage time with her 15th goal of the campaign.

Second placed Arsenal remained just behind the league leaders following a routine 3-0 win over bottom side Yeovil. The Gunners endured a frustrating first half against the Glovers before finally drawing first blood in the 59th minute through Kim Little.

The Scotland star got her second from the penalty spot 14 minutes later, goals that sandwiched Beth Mead's effort for the home side. Joe Montemurro's side still lie two points off the table toppers, but with two games in hand will fancy their chances of clawing back points in the coming weeks.

Chelsea put Bristol City to the sword with a thorough 6-0 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. Fran Kirby set the tone, putting the home side in front after just two minutes before Bethany England doubled their lead four minutes later.





Kirby got her second to give the hosts a 3-0 half time lead before two further efforts from England and a penalty from Kirby ensured both players would have to share the match ball with a hat-trick apiece.

The outcome from the midweek #FAWSL action... pic.twitter.com/SX9VeSMJHe — The FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) February 20, 2019

Further down the table, Birmingham let a one-goal lead slip as Brighton secured a 2-1 victory over the fourth placed Midlands side. Ellen White sent the Blues on their way in the 26th minute, however, Kayleigh Green equalised three minutes later, and Ellie Brazil's header 18 minutes from time completed the turnaround to secure the Seagulls a vital three points on home soil.





Elsewhere, West Ham ended a barren run of three successive defeats as they ran out 2-1 winners away at Reading. A double from Alisha Lehmann put them firmly in control until Fara Williams pulled one back from the spot in the 66th minute, yet the Royals were unable to find an equaliser as they went a fifth game without victory.

The next round of fixtures sees Liverpool host Chelsea as the Blues try to close the gap from the two teams above them. City will face Reading and will hope that Arsenal slip up against fifth placed Bristol City to widen their lead at the top of the table.