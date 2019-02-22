Martin Keown Questions 'Roles & Responsibilities' at Arsenal Despite BATE Borisov Win

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Legendary Arsenal defender Martin Keown has stressed his concerns around the 'roles and responsibilities' in defence despite the club sealing their place in the Europa League last 16 after beating BATE Borisov 3-0.

Unai Emery's men avenged their narrow first leg defeat thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and an Zakhar Volkov own goal, allowing them to seal a 3-1 aggregate win.

However, there were early warning signs on the night as Stephan Lichtsteiner was forced to clear an effort off the line with the score at 1-0 and, speaking on BT Sport (via the Mirror), Keown voiced his concerns about his former side's defensive frailties.

"It's a worry for me because Emery has got the stitch in the detail for his team," he said.

"[...] Roles and responsibilities; do you know where you need to be when we are out of possession? At the moment they don't and if you look at this, it's a ball that goes over the top, Monreal is out of position, Koscielny doesn't really react and look at [Shkodran] Mustafi now in the middle of the goal.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"He is sprinting out when he should be dropping off. He should drop off there to affect that run and the danger is gone but he doesn't, he is trying to fly out - he's hell bent on keeping the line - he has probably worked on it in training but he hasn't got it right.

"And [Stephan] Lichtsteiner saves the day here because otherwise they would have conceded in this tie again and just from a throw-in. It suggests to me they haven't got everything right defensively."

It was hardly a vintage performance from Arsenal but it still places them in the hat for the last 16 draw, where they will take on Ligue 1 outfit Rennes..

