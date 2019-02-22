Maurizio Sarri Insists Chelsea Are Using Callum Hudson-Odoi 'the Right Way' After Goal in UEL Win

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has insisted that teenage prodigy Callum Hudson-Odoi is being used in 'the right way' at Stamford Bridge, adding the England Under-19 international could become a regular starter player in two years.

The 18-year-old winger was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea during the January transfer window due to a lack of game time, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich making a number of offers for Hudson-Odoi.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

In the end, Chelsea held onto their brightest talent and have slowly started to integrate Hudson-Odoi into Sarri's plans, something which the Italian head coach insists is only natural for a player of his age.

"He played very well but I also think Christensen and Emerson played very well so I’m very happy with those three players," Sarri said, quoted by the club's official website. "At the moment they are ready to play with consistency.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"You need to understand in the same position we have Pedro, Willian and Hazard, so it’s not easy for a young player to play with consistency like his teammates. I want to remind you Callum has played 14 matches [this season].

"We are using him in the right way. Twenty matches will become 30 next year, and then 40 the year after. But the club has to decide because if I want Callum on the pitch with consistency then I have to sell another winger, otherwise, the club is in trouble."

Hudson-Odoi has now racked up 18 senior appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, but many believe that the teenager should be getting even more game time than he currently is in west London.

The likes of Bayer Leverkusen winger Paulinho and AS Roma's Justin Kluivert are pulling in similar numbers in under one season at their respective clubs, while Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho are already first-team regulars.