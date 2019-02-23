Monchi Sets Date for Roma Departure as Arsenal Close in on Legendary Director of Football

Roma’s sporting director Monchi is set to depart the Serie A club at the end of the season, amid links over a reunion with Unai Emery at Arsenal.

The pair enjoyed a successful working relationship during their time at Sevilla, with the La Liga side winning three consecutive Europa League titles under Emery’s management between 2013/14 and 2015/16, with Monchi the club's sporting director during that time.

🚨 Monchi dejará la Roma y apunta... al Arsenal de Emery https://t.co/G0FoucORMC Informa @jfelixdiaz — MARCA (@marca) February 22, 2019

The two parted ways as Emery joined PSG in 2016, whilst Monchi left La Liga for Serie A in 2017. However, according to Marca, the Spanish duo could be set to join forces once more at the Emirates, with Monchi set to leave Roma when his contract expires on 30 June.

Both Emery and Monchi were widely heralded for their work at Sevilla, having yielded a successful team based on youth development and smart business on a minimal budget in the transfer market, with the hat-trick of Europa League titles raising the status of both in Europe.

Emery went on to win one Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France twice during his two years with PSG. However, Monchi’s time with Roma has brought less success.

Reported on Monday that Monchi was Arsenal's No.1 choice, speculation in Spain is that it's a done deal. That'd be a huge coup for the club, some in the game even thought he'd got to the stage where he might be too good for Arsenal. https://t.co/K2i6hKUUmT — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 22, 2019

The Italians have not won a trophy during the Spaniard’s spell, though they did reach the semi-finals of the Champions League under the 50-year-old last season.

The report notes that building teams ‘from scratch’ is a speciality of Monchi’s, and that could be a key asset to the Gunners next term amid a likely overhaul of Emery’s squad in the summer.





It is suggested that a ‘strange and tense atmosphere’ at Roma amid a number of high-profile departures at the club has led Monchi to seek ‘new horizons.’ Arsenal’s ongoing search for a new technical director looks set to see the former Sevilla goalkeeper arrive in north London.

Monchi would apparently enjoy a similar working environment at the Emirates to that in which he thrived during his time as Sevilla’s sporting director, with the task of returning Arsenal among Europe’s elite.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Arsenal’s recruitment philosophy and the recent departure of transfer chief Sven Mislintat both pave the way for Monchi to join the Gunners, as a reunion with Unai Emery is seemingly becoming increasingly likely.