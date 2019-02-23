Stoke City Look Into Possibility of Sacking Striker Saido Berahino After Drink Driving Charge

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Former England Under-21 international Saido Berahino is facing an uncertain future at Stoke City after being charged with drink driving earlier this week.

The Potters initially suspended Berahino, but the striker has since returned to training ahead of his appearance in court on 6th March over the offence. He is also expected to be fined two weeks' wages for breaching the club's code of conduct.

The Telegraph reports that despite allowing Berahino to return, Stoke City are now in talks with lawyers surrounding what their next step can be, including the possibility of terminating his contract with the club.

It's understood that their position will be made clear next week, after Stoke host Aston Villa in the Championship on Saturday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Berahino has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Stoke City this season, but the striker's game time has decreased since Nathan Jones took over from Gary Rowett as their head coach in January.

Despite playing at a lower level, Berahino hasn't been able to come close to replicating the form which he showed during the 2014/15 season, where he scored 14 goals in the Premier League with West Brom and became a transfer target for top clubs in England.

Berahino was also included in Roy Hodgson's national team selection twice but was uncapped, allowing him to switch allegiances to his home country Burundi last year.

The 25-year-old still has a contract at the bet365 Stadium until 2022 after moving to the club in a £12.5m deal two years ago, but his latest indiscretions off the pitch could leave him on the lookout for a new club in the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message