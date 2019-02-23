Stoke City Look Into Possibility of Sacking Striker Saido Berahino After Drink Driving Charge

Former England Under-21 international Saido Berahino is facing an uncertain future at Stoke City after being charged with drink driving earlier this week.

The Potters initially suspended Berahino, but the striker has since returned to training ahead of his appearance in court on 6th March over the offence. He is also expected to be fined two weeks' wages for breaching the club's code of conduct.

The Telegraph reports that despite allowing Berahino to return, Stoke City are now in talks with lawyers surrounding what their next step can be, including the possibility of terminating his contract with the club.

It's understood that their position will be made clear next week, after Stoke host Aston Villa in the Championship on Saturday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Berahino has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Stoke City this season, but the striker's game time has decreased since Nathan Jones took over from Gary Rowett as their head coach in January.

Despite playing at a lower level, Berahino hasn't been able to come close to replicating the form which he showed during the 2014/15 season, where he scored 14 goals in the Premier League with West Brom and became a transfer target for top clubs in England.

Berahino was also included in Roy Hodgson's national team selection twice but was uncapped, allowing him to switch allegiances to his home country Burundi last year.

Seeing plenty of calls to sack Berahino, not sure writing off £millions is the best thing to do. If he's a negative influence he should be kept away from the team & moved on in the summer, probably for around £6m. We should also do the same for those responsible for his signing. — James Whittaker (@northstokie) February 18, 2019

The 25-year-old still has a contract at the bet365 Stadium until 2022 after moving to the club in a £12.5m deal two years ago, but his latest indiscretions off the pitch could leave him on the lookout for a new club in the near future.