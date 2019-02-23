Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Extra Motivation Ahead of Manchester United Showdown

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he still uses last season's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United as 'motivation' to improve ahead of the meeting between the two clubs this weekend.

Alexander-Arnold, 20, endured a difficult game during his last visit to Old Trafford, as compatriot Marcus Rashford got the better of him on two separate occasions before firing past then-goalkeeper Loris Karius, with his brace deciding the contest in March 2018.

While the England international has come along way since that torrid afternoon, such as playing in a Champions League final and featuring for England at the World Cup, Alexander-Arnold has revealed how he continues to use the game as a 'learning point' for future fixtures.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I still use it as a learning point. It is the best thing to do. You look back on the harder games, the tough ones; learn what I didn't do well and what I could have done better.

"Rather than let it get me down and think maybe I'm not good enough at this level, it was important to use it as a positive and see it as a learning step to get better. I needed to use it as motivation to make sure something like that doesn't happen again, to prove you are better than you showed.

"I'd say (that game) was the hardest point of my career. Afterwards, it was about getting back to basics. You can't think you are not good enough at that level — maybe the level was too good for where you were (at that time). It is important to put it behind you."

Liverpool have the chance to return to the summit of the Premier League should they win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with Manchester City playing in the final of the Carabao Cup final this weekend, as the Reds look to win their first league title since 1990.

As an academy graduate, Alexander-Arnold knows more than most about how significant it would be for Liverpool to win the league, although has conceded that their sole focus is on securing three points against Manchester United.

He added: "Everyone feels the same way. Keep our heads and not get caught up in everything going on around us. We will be going into battle with them. Hopefully we will come out on top."