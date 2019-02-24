Leicester vs Brighton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tuesday night sees Leicester City host Brighton & Hove Albion in a crucial mid-table clash in the Premier League.





With Brighton only three points above the relegation zone, the pressure is on in the final few months of the season for Chris Hughton's side to pick up vital points to retain their Premier League status.

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

Leicester City parted ways with manager Claude Puel on Sunday, after a terrible run of form saw the team fail to get a victory in all competitions since Leicester's 1-0 away win at Everton on New Year's Day. Brighton's last league win was also at the expense of the Toffees, winning 1-0 at the Amex on 29th December.

Despite the poor league form of both clubs, Brighton have since progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Cup with wins against Bournemouth, West Brom and Derby.

Here's 90min's preview of the Premier League League clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 26 February What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (GMT) Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? Lee Probert

Team News

Davy Pröpper could return to the line-up following his illness that saw him miss the FA Cup clash with Derby. Glenn Murray may also be available to face Leicester after missing the game against Derby with a calf injury.

Solly March has been out with an ankle injury, but may recover in time for the trip to the King Power Stadium along with Jose Izquierdo, Lewis Dunk and Leon Balogun.

However, Jurgen Locadia isn't expected to be available for Brighton.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

For the visitors, Marc Albrighton is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season, while Daniel Amartey's return from a broken ankle could be next month.

Ben Chilwell missed Leicester's game at home to Crystal Palace, but may be available for selection following his absence with a knock.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison; Gray, Vardy, Barnes. Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Gross, Stephens, Propper; Knockaert, Murray, March.

Head to Head Record

Of a total 32 fixtures between the two clubs, the spoils are shared with both teams winning 13 times, along with six draws.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, in Premier League fixtures, the sides have met just three times in which Leicester have won on two of those occasions. The most recent meeting saw the clubs draw 1-1 earlier this season at the Amex.

Recent Form

Leicester have struggled significantly, parting ways with Puel after failing to win since January 1st and losing five of their last six games in all competitions. Last time out, they were humiliatingly beaten 4-1 at home by Crystal Palace, in what was the final straw for the Leicester hierarchy.

Brighton are also in considerably poor form. Despite progressing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Brighton haven't won a Premier League game in 2019, and will need to change this urgently to ensure their top-flight status doesn't become at risk.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games:

Leicester Brighton Leicester 1-4 Crystal Palace (23/2) Brighton 2-1 Derby (16/2) Leicester 0-1 Manchester United (3/2) Brighton 1-3 Burnley (9/2) Liverpool 1-1 Leicester (30/1) West Brom 1-3 Brighton (6/2) Wolves 4-3 Leicester (19/1) Brighton 0-0 Watford (2/2) Leicester 1-2 Southampton (12/1) Fulham 4-2 Brighton (29/1)

Prediction

Leicester are the favourites for this fixture, and their home advantage could prove to be crucial for them, however it is unclear how the players will react to the departure of Puel.

Brighton have been unable to win a league game away from home since December 1st, but with the recent upheaval at the King Power Stadium, they will either meet a team in crisis or with a point to prove.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

However, it must be taken into consideration that it is Brighton that are more in need of points at this stage of the season, and this could give Hughton's side an extra incentive to come away with a result.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Brighton