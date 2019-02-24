Real Madrid continues its 2018-19 La Liga campaign with a trip to Levante on Sunday.

In its last match in La Liga, Real Madrid suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat in Madrid to Girona. Sergio Ramos was sent off late in that match and suspended for this trip to Levante. Other than this blip, Madrid had been on a roll, winning seven of eight matches in all competitions, including a 2-1 win at Ajax in the Champions League round of 16.

Levante has been up-and-down this season. The Valencia-based club have the distinction of beating both Barcelona and Real Madrid this season (Barcelona in the Copa del Rey last month and Madrid in October), but inconsistent results mean it sits mid table. Levante will be hoping to earn a result here and should in reasonably good spirits after routing Celta Vigo 4-1 last week.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.