How to Watch Levante vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Levante vs. Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, Feb. 24.

By Tristan Jung
February 24, 2019

Real Madrid continues its 2018-19 La Liga campaign with a trip to Levante on Sunday. 

In its last match in La Liga, Real Madrid suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat in Madrid to Girona. Sergio Ramos was sent off late in that match and suspended for this trip to Levante. Other than this blip, Madrid had been on a roll, winning seven of eight matches in all competitions, including a 2-1 win at Ajax in the Champions League round of 16. 

Levante has been up-and-down this season. The Valencia-based club have the distinction of beating both Barcelona and Real Madrid this season (Barcelona in the Copa del Rey last month and Madrid in October), but inconsistent results mean it sits mid table. Levante will be hoping to earn a result here and should in reasonably good spirits after routing Celta Vigo 4-1 last week.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message