Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms 3 Man Utd Players Suffered Hamstring Injuries Against Liverpool

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard had all suffered hamstring injuries during Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

The United trio limped off during the first half of the blockbuster clash at Old Trafford in which the two sides could not be separated, though the after-effects of the intense affair look set to have taken a greater toll on the home side.

Solskjaer was forced to use all three substitutes at his disposal during the first half on Sunday as HerreraMata and Lingard all failed to shake off injury problems. After the game, as quoted by the Mirror, the United boss said: "We have lost a few with muscle injuries and hamstrings.

"We have some good kids coming through and I will have 11 players on the pitch against Crystal Palace on Wednesday."

The draw saw United slip below Arsenal in the league table and out of the top four, but Solskjaer remained in positive mood after Saturday's stalemate at Old Trafford.

"The attitude... we come out with so many positives today. The fans, they were the 11th man because we only had half a Marcus [Rashford].

"I can't remember David [De Gea] making a save so we kept them out of it, and created some massive moments to score.

"Chris [Smalling], if he was a striker, he would have got his studs on that, and Jesse [Lingard] before he got his injury."

Herrera lasted for just 21 minutes of the first half against Liverpool before limping off and being replaced in the match by Andreas Pereira, before compatriot Mata fell to his own injury just four minutes later, with Lingard replacing the Spaniard.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, after having only just returned from his own injury, the England international lasted less than ten minutes before he was also forced off with a problem, with Alexis Sanchez taking his place for the remainder of the match.

