The Stat That Proves Man City Were Right to Be Confident in the Penalty Shootout Against Chelsea

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Sunday's Carabao Cup final proved to be an exciting and dramatic affair, and it was Manchester City who lifted the trophy after beating Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea on penalties.

The two sides played out an enthralling match, and either could have come out on top, but ultimately it was City who kept their cool in the penalty shootout and retained the trophy.

Pep Guardiola's side looked composed and prepared for penalties, even if Leroy Sane's effort was ultimately saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to Opta, they had every right to be confident.

The statistics show that City have won each of their last six penalty shootouts, but their luck does not stop there. The last five of City's penalty shootouts have all come in the League Cup, which certainly left the Citizens feeling confident ahead of the dramatic finale.

Regardless of the personnel, City have proven to be penalty specialists, with current Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero writing his name in League Cup history with three saves in the 2016 final against Liverpool to bring City the glory.

Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva all converted their efforts to give City the advantage on the evening, after Jorginho and David Luiz were both denied for Chelsea. The decisive penalty fell to Raheem Sterling, and his emphatic effort rocketed past Kepa Arrizabalaga to give City the win.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

City's dream of winning the quadruple remains alive, although they were certainly less than convincing against a spirited Chelsea side who were keen to avenge the recent 6-0 humiliation suffered at the hands of Guardiola's men.

However, regardless of their performance, it is City who will go down as the winners of the 2019 Carabao Cup.

