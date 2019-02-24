Tottenham Hotspur Eye Double Move for Fulham Twins Ryan and Steven Sessegnon

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are readying a double swoop in the summer for Fulham twins Ryan and Steven Sessegnon, according to recent reports.

The brothers are both graduates of the Cottagers' youth academy and have represented England at various youth levels.

Ryan Sessegnon, who can operate as both a full-back and a winger, experienced a breakthrough campaign last season at Craven Cottage, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists as he helped his side achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Harriet Lander / Copa/GettyImages

Steven meanwhile has yet to make his debut in England's top flight but did feature in his natural position of right-back in the Carabao Cup against Exeter City in August and as a central defender in away victory at Millwall in the same competition.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are ready to bid £20m for the duo if Fulham are relegated from the Premier League, having monitored their progress for a number of years.

With the Cottagers currently nineteenth in the league standings and eight points adrift from safety, they are looking extremely likely to drop back down to the Championship barring a miracle.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

If Fulham do go down, manager Claudio Ranieri may struggle to keep hold of two of England's promising young talents, with both of the brothers contracted until 2022.

Although Tottenham do have the likes of Danny Rose and Ben Davies at left-back and Serge Aurier and Kieran Tripper at right-back, the 18-year-old pairing could prove to be a good long-term investment for Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs' trust in British players in recent years has seen the emergence of some of the Premier League's best including Harry Kane and Dele Alli, who was signed from Milton Keynes Dons for £5m in 2015.

