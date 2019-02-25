Andrew Robertson Gives Update on Arm Injury Following Collision in Liverpool's Draw With Man Utd

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has given a positive update on the arm injury he suffered against Manchester United in Sunday's goalless draw at Old Trafford.

The Scotland international came off worse in a challenge with Red Devils' striker Romelu Lukaku, and landed heavily on his left arm. The left back was seen sporting a brace on the affected limb in the second half, and was one of a host of players to sustain injuries in a lively affair between the two Premier League sides.

Giving an update on his injury, via the club's official website, Robertson said: "It’s a bit sore so we’ll see what happens (on Monday). It feels OK. I dealt with it and we’ll see what the results (of the scan) are.”





Reds fans will be hoping that their star defender has suffered a mere sprain rather than something more serious, as he has played a pivotal role in the side's push for the league title. The 24-year-old has come on leaps and bounds since joining the club from Hull City in 2017, and is now viewed as one of the competitions most reliable defenders.

Robertson went on to discuss the match in detail, and said: "I thought we started really well and we had the momentum, we were driving forward, but we just didn’t create great chances. We had one or two but we could have had a lot more and then the second half was disappointing for both teams, with not really many chances created and a lot of sloppy passes.





“We kept going right until the end. In the last five to 10 minutes we were the side trying to win it and trying to get the three points - but a point at Old Trafford is never a bad result. It could have been more and we are not hiding away from that, but we got a point and go back top of the Premier League.

"We came for a win, of course we did, but we definitely didn’t want to get beat and we wanted to take something away, and we have managed that.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has claimed that losing Roberto Firmino to an ankle injury was a 'catastrophe'.





The Brazil international was substituted off the field in the first half, and his manager contended that his sides attacking movement was disrupted by losing a key component so early on.