Giuseppe Marotta Unleashes Scathing VAR Rant After Inter Concede Controversial Late Equaliser

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has taken aim at VAR after a controversial decision awarded Fiorentina an astonishing late equaliser on Sunday. 

The Nerazzurri looked set to close in on a 3-2 victory in Florence, before VAR ruled that full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio had handballed in the area, after it had appeared to strike his chest. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

It allowed Jordan Veretout to secure a share of the points with a spot-kick, remarkably in the 101st minute of regulation time, and left Inter nine points adrift of second-placed Napoli and just two ahead of rivals Milan - something Marotta was evidently less than pleased about. 

“We suffered a lot of damage,” Marotta told Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia. “We hope it’s not irreparable in the context of our season because that would be awful.


“My biggest regret is that we’ve invested a lot in VAR to reduce errors and therefore its use must be scrupulous and rational. If subjectivity is confused with objectivity at times like this, it stuns me and makes me very disappointed with the effort we’ve made.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

“I don’t feel like criticising the referee. Evidently something didn’t work. Maybe the system should be reviewed better. 


"It’s not for me to point the finger, but I think it’s caused irreparable damage for our season and I hope it isn’t fatal."


He continued: “The protocol must be reviewed and renewed. Objective assessments must be made and, objectively speaking, no-one can say that D’Ambrosio touched the ball. It’s incredible.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"For me, it’s the biggest mistake ever made by VAR. Was it influenced? I can categorically rule out such a thing.”

