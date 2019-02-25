Jürgen Klopp Names the Key Reason Why Liverpool Failed to Beat Man Utd After Old Trafford Stalemate

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp claimed losing Roberto Firmino to injury had disastrous consequences on Sunday, as his side failed to beat Manchester United in their Premier League clash.

In an injury packed first half, the Brazil international limped off after injuring his ankle, which saw Daniel Sturridge come on in his place. The change clearly disrupted the Reds' attacking play, and they were unable to take advantage of their opponents' own injury problems, after they lost three players to hamstring complaints before half-time.

The United side after their third sub due to injury in the first half . . .



Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, Klopp cited losing Firmino as a key reason behind his side failing to claim the three points, and said: "Then the injury crisis started, and it obviously cost us the rhythm. It happened to us with Bobby and that was a catastrophe. We lost the rhythm and couldn't get it back.

"We played, they had set pieces, not really counter-attacks, it was a game without a lot of highlights I would say. At the end United played with a completely new midfield, a completely new three up front. In this game, on days when United are beatable you have to do it and we didn't do it.

"It was intense, that was clear, but in the situation today that's a point won for United and we lost two."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Klopp also gave an update on Firmino's injury, via the club's official website, and claiming: "Unfortunately, I have no clue. It was something with the ankle, that’s for sure. Bobby said at first he could carry on but then he showed it didn’t work.





"I don’t know exactly; it is Bobby, so it will be quicker than with all the others but first we have to know what it is exactly – and we don’t know at the moment.”

Liverpool's draw saw them move a point ahead of Manchester City, and they'll be hopeful of keep their title challenge going on Wednesday evening, when they host Watford.





The Hornets have been in fine form recently, and capped off a solid string of results with an emphatic 5-1 win over Cardiff City last Friday night.