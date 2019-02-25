Lucien Favre 'Thanks God' as Dortmund Hold on for Important Win Against Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund ended a run of three Bundesliga games without a win as they held on to beat an in-form Bayer Leverkusen side 3-2. BVB boss Lucien Favre praised his side for holding on to an important win as they regained their three point advantage over Bayern Munich in the battle for first place in the table.



Bayern had clawed back a nine point gap between the sides after Dortmund failed to hold onto leads against Frankfurt and Hoffenheim, as well as being held to a goalless draw against bottom of the league Nürnberg, but a valuable three points against Leverkusen keeps BVB top of the table.



Dortmund were nowhere near their best against Leverkusen, but individual performances carried the league leaders over the finish line. Well-worked goals from Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jadon Sancho and Mario Gӧtze kept Die Schwarzgelben ahead in the game after Kevin Volland and Jonathon Tah pegged goals back for the visitors.





Quoted by the Borussia Dortmund's official website, Favre said: "Leverkusen started the game better than us, we couldn't control the ball. Instead of possessing the ball for longer, B04 were able to come into our half easily. Luckily, we went up 1-0 and changed the momentum of the game."

Leverkusen dominated the first half performance and had over 70% possession of the ball. Unlike Leverkusen though Dortmund were clinical with their chances and Lucien Favre thanked the heavens for his side’s ability to see out their win for the first time in four Bundesliga matches.



Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

“We wanted to play more aggressively in the 2nd half, and we were able to do that. We lost intensity after we went up 3-1, but thank God, thank God, we preserved the win!”



Favre’s Dortmund are back in action on Friday Night as they travel to lowly Augsburg who were beaten 5-1 by SC Frieburg on Saturday.