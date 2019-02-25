Lucien Favre 'Thanks God' as Dortmund Hold on for Important Win Against Leverkusen

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Borussia Dortmund ended a run of three Bundesliga games without a win as they held on to beat an in-form Bayer Leverkusen side 3-2. BVB boss Lucien Favre praised his side for holding on to an important win as they regained their three point advantage over Bayern Munich in the battle for first place in the table.

Bayern had clawed back a nine point gap between the sides after Dortmund failed to hold onto leads against Frankfurt and Hoffenheim, as well as being held to a goalless draw against bottom of the league Nürnberg, but a valuable three points against Leverkusen keeps BVB top of the table.

Dortmund were nowhere near their best against Leverkusen, but individual performances carried the league leaders over the finish line. Well-worked goals from Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jadon Sancho and Mario Gӧtze kept Die Schwarzgelben ahead in the game after Kevin Volland and Jonathon Tah pegged goals back for the visitors.


Quoted by the Borussia Dortmund's official website, Favre said: "Leverkusen started the game better than us, we couldn't control the ball. Instead of possessing the ball for longer, B04 were able to come into our half easily. Luckily, we went up 1-0 and changed the momentum of the game."

Leverkusen dominated the first half performance and had over 70% possession of the ball. Unlike Leverkusen though Dortmund were clinical with their chances and Lucien Favre thanked the heavens for his side’s ability to see out their win for the first time in four Bundesliga matches.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

“We wanted to play more aggressively in the 2nd half, and we were able to do that. We lost intensity after we went up 3-1, but thank God, thank God, we preserved the win!” 

Favre’s Dortmund are back in action on Friday Night as they travel to lowly Augsburg who were beaten 5-1 by SC Frieburg on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message