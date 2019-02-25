The Reason for Gareth Bale's 'Angry' Celebration During Real Madrid Win Over Levante

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been left angry and upset at the apparent scapegoating of him at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to reports.

The former Tottenham winger has come under fire in recent weeks after a number of his teammates gave interviews in which they expressed their disappointment that the Welshman had failed to adequately adjust to the Spanish lifestyle.



Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo have questioned Bale's commitment to Madrid, with the Belgian goalkeeper in particular revealing that the forward would turn down team dinners because he felt the time was 'too late'.





After scoring a late penalty to give Real Madrid the win over Levante on Sunday night, Bale appeared to shrug off Lucas Vazquez and didn't celebrate with his teammates - something manager Santiago Solari played down after the match.





According to the Daily Mail, Bale has been left upset at the constant scapegoating of him in Spain, and has been particularly unhappy at how his teammates have seemingly added to the 'anti-Bale' feeling.





On the pitch, Spanish publication Marca further add that the Wales international has been 'very angry' over being used off the bench, and that he feels his quality should be enough to see him starting over both Lucas and Vinicius.

Despite wanting to be the leader of Real's project following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Bale's limited time has seemingly left him ill-treated.





The Cardiff-born forward will be hoping his goal will have earned him a starting spot in Wednesday's Copa Del Rey semi-final second leg clash against Barcelona, with the tie locked level at 1-1.