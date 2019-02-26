Barcelona Looking to Raise €40m From Sales of Loan Duo Andre Gomes & Denis Suarez This Summer

Barcelona are hoping to raise at least €40m for the sales of loan duo Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez this summer, as they look to free up funds to improve the rest of their squad.

Gomes joined Everton on a season long loan deal at the start of the season, whilst Suarez made the move over to Arsenal at the end of the January transfer window.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to Marca, both players are unlikely to have any sort of future at Barcelona and the Blaugrana will be looking to move on both players permanently this summer, using the funds to invest in other areas of their squad.

Barca have already prioritised bringing in a new striker to provide support for Luis Suarez, as well as a left back to act as cover for Jordi Alba, and some of the money required to carry out those transfers is set to come from the sales of Gomes and Suarez.

Suarez's loan deal at Arsenal includes an option-to-buy at €20m, but the midfielder is yet to make much of an impression at The Emirates, being reduced to cameo appearances off the bench.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As for Gomes, his loan deal with Everton does not include any option-to-buy, which means the two clubs, or whoever else is interested, will have to negotiate a price for the 25-year-old.

Marca go on to claim that it's possible Barcelona could generate €40m for Gomes alone and that, even if Gomes doesn't join Everton on a permanent basis, he is still set to remain in the Premier League next season.