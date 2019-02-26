Brendan Rodgers 'Quits' as Manager of Celtic to Take Over Vacant Leicester Position

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Brendan Rodgers has stepped down as Celtic manager with a view to taking the reins at Leicester City after Claude Puel's sacking this weekend. 

Kolo Toure and Rodgers' assistant Chris Davies will join him at the King Power when the final details of his appointment are ironed out, while former Leicester and Celtic man Neil Lennon is primed to return to Celtic Park – where his managerial career began. 


The Scottish Herald are among the newspapers reporting Rodgers' exit, which is yet to be officially confirmed by the club. 

Meanwhile, the Telegraph's John Percy has reported that the Foxes made their approach for former Liverpool manager Rodgers – who has been linked with a number of top flight jobs since moving north of the border – on Monday, with talks progressing but not yet complete. 


Rodgers has won every domestic trophy available to him in his time in Glasgow, securing back-to-back domestic trebles and already winning this season's Scottish League Cup. 


Recently departed Foxes boss Puel released a statement on Monday, which read: “I would like to thank everyone that I worked with at Leicester City Football Club. It was a privilege to work with the players, the staff and the management.

"I would also like to thank the fans for their fantastic support as well as their understanding as the team developed. I really appreciate the willingness to learn and work ethic of all of the players and I have no doubt that they will all have bright futures.


"It was my honour to work for the late and much loved Khun Vichai, who gave me the fantastic opportunity to manage his club and share some great moments with him. My mission at Leicester City Football Club ends here but I will continue to follow the performances of the team and wish the club all the best for the future."

