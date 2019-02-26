How Jurgen Klopp Is Under Self-Imposed Pressure to Deliver Liverpool's First League Title Since 1990

"I don't want to say we have to wait the next 20 years. When I sit here in four years, I think we've won one title in this time. I'm pretty sure."

Those were the words of Jurgen Klopp in his first press conference as Liverpool manager in October 2015, as quoted by Sky Sports, as the charismatic German looked to endear himself to a fan base with talk of winning the club's first league title since 1990.

It's a target that could very well be realised come the end of this season, although with Liverpool suffering somewhat of a blip in recent weeks, the self-imposed aim set by Klopp could become another source of pressure the Reds must contend with between now and May.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There's no doubting the positive effect Klopp has had on Liverpool during his tenure at the club, with the German guiding the Reds to both the EFL Cup and Europa League final in his first season in charge, although both occasions saw the Reds finish as runners-up.





His first two full seasons in charge of the club - 2016/17 and 2017/18 - saw the former Borussia Dortmund boss record back-to-back fourth place finishes, with the latter also resulting in a Champions League final, but that game against Real Madrid followed the same fate as both previous finals Klopp has managed Liverpool in, which has created a stick to beat the German with during his tenure at the club.





While this season has seen the Reds make significant progress, with them currently top of the Premier League and on course for their best points tally under Klopp, there's a general consensus that the wheels will eventually come off, just as it did for previous managers who were hoping to secure Liverpool a trophy that has alluded them since 1990.





Gerard Houllier (2001/02), Rafael Benitez (2008/09) and Brendan Rodgers (2013/14) have all fallen short during the Premier League era of winning the title by finishing second, so can Klopp buck the trend of previous Liverpool managers?

Welcome back, Premier League title race this late in the season 🍿 pic.twitter.com/emZHQw0H7Y — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 25, 2019

Before a trip to the Etihad to begin 2019 - when Liverpool had a chance to extend their lead over Manchester City to ten points - then that seemed to be the case, although a 2-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side saw their lead cut to just four points.

While losing to last season's champions can be tolerated, it was the results that followed, such as successive draws against the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United, games that saw the Reds pegged back having gone ahead, that began to raise genuine questions regarding their title challenge.

Even results before those aforementioned draws, such as a 1-0 win over Brighton and 4-3 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield, did little to convince doubters that this side could handle the pressure of a title race, while a continually animated and frustrated Klopp on the touchline fails to portray a side in control with just 11 games remaining.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Yet Liverpool are just that; in control that is, but by the narrowest of margins.

The Reds are the ninth team during the Premier League era to have 66 points or more after 27 games, with all previous eight teams eventually going on to win the league come May:

Premier League leaders with 66 points or more after 27 league games

Season First-Placed Team Points Second-Placed Team Points 2003/04 Arsenal 67 Chelsea 58 2004/05 Chelsea 68 Manchester United 59 2005/06 Chelsea 69 Manchester United 27 2006/07 Manchester United 66 Chelsea 60 2011/12 Manchester City 66 Manchester United 64 2012/13 Manchester United 68 Manchester City 56 2016/17 Chelsea 66 Tottenham Hotspur 56 2017/18 Manchester City 72 Manchester United 56 2018/19 Liverpool 66 Manchester City 65

The unfortunate issue for Liverpool is that City are only one point behind, and having secured the first of a touted 'quadruple' following their recent Carabao Cup final over Chelsea, their tails will be well and truly up for the final stage of the league season, while the factor of extra games depending on progress in the Champions League's latter stages shouldn't be overlooked.

While Guardiola's side were preparing for their final at Wembley, Liverpool played out a frustrating goalless draw against a depleted Manchester United side, giving further ammunition to those who doubt the Reds' title-winning credentials.

Whether it should be viewed as a point gained to go top of the Premier League or a chance to go three points clear of last year's 'Centurions' missed, the fact that Klopp acknowledged the added pressure that his side have to embrace post-match highlights an issue that must be addressed, because dropping six points in their last four league games doesn't scream 'title winners'.

Jurgen Klopp: “There have been a bit too many draws in the last couple of games, but we are still where we are. We cannot say there isn't pressure. Of course there is. It is a very positive pressure. Now everything is equal games-wise, and now let’s play the rest. All good.” — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) February 24, 2019

"Of course there is pressure. Actually, from my point of view, it is a very positive pressure, but I don't have to play - I only sit here and say dumb things, so that's easy," said Klopp, following the Old Trafford stalemate, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We all have to learn in these situations, the only way we can do it is with passion. This club, the heart and soul of this club, is passion. On Wednesday night we have another chance (at home to Watford) and then there's the derby, which is always a very emotional game so, again, passion.

"I get there has been a few too many draws in the last couple of games but, still, we are where we are so let's go on."

Back-to-back Merseyside games on the horizon...



A BIG week ahead. 🔴👊 pic.twitter.com/EwTLQdleiP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2019

With Klopp boasting a squad - albeit talented - without an abundance of title-winning experience, the German must fall on his times in Germany, where he won consecutive Bundesliga titles between 2010-2012, to help Liverpool over the line, while hoping his side have the capacity to handle internal and external pressures and end the club's 29-year wait of winning a league title.