Juventus Goalkeeper Emil Audero Officially Joins Sampdoria in €20m Deal

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero has officially joined Serie A rivals Sampdoria, after the club enacted the obligatory clause to buy the player present in his loan contract.

Audero joined Sampdoria from I Bianconeri last summer in an initial loan deal. On Tuesday the parameters of his clause were met, pushing the Ligurian club to pay €20m over the next four years.

In an official statement on Juve's website, the club revealed: "Emil Audero is now a Sampdoria player outright. 

"The goalkeeper officially joins the Blucerchiati on a permanent deal, and after the contractual conditions included in the agreement were met, the obligation to buy has now been activated.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Emil Audero Mulyadi by U.C. Sampdoria S.p.A. became due for a consideration of € 20 million, to be paid in the next four financial years.

"The economic effect is positive for about €19.9 million."

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Audero has made 26 appearances across competitions this season, conceding 32 goals and collecting nine clean sheets, after spending the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Venezia in Serie B.

Born in Indonesia, the 22-year-old Italian U21 international joined the Juventus academy in 2008, but played just once for the first team - a Serie A clash against Bologna on the final day of the 2016/17 season.

Sampdoria currently sit 10th in the table, 33 points behind the Old Lady at the top of Serie A.

