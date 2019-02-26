Leicester Officially Appoint Brendan Rodgers as New Manager to Replace Sacked Claude Puel

February 26, 2019

Leicester City have officially appointed former Liverpool and Swansea boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager following the sacking of Claude Puel.

Rodgers left Celtic to take the job at the King Power Stadium after winning seven trophies during his three years with the dominant Scottish club, including domestic trebles in 2016/17 and 2017/18. Most recently, Celtic lifted the Scottish League Cup again in December.

The Northern Irishman has agreed a contract with the Foxes that will run until June 2022 and becomes the fifth man to take the reins at Leicester since the club's return to the Premier League in 2014 after Nigel Pearson, Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare and Puel.

Having overseen Swansea's rise to the top flight in 2011, Rodgers last worked in the Premier League in 2015 when he was sacked by Liverpool. He had earlier seen the Reds narrowly miss out on the 2013/14 title to Manchester City but failed to kick on thereafter.

The 46-year-old was formerly a youth team coach at Chelsea earlier in his career and has also managed Watford and Reading to date.

Puel had taken Leicester from 18th place in the Premier League table when he took over last season to a ninth place finish, but the Frenchman was sacked a poor run of results left the club struggling to repeat that and looking at a bottom half finish that this season.

