Tottenham Interested in Summer Move for Barcelona Target Maxi Gomez

Tottenham are lining up attacking reinforcements in the shape of Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez this summer, with the experienced Fernando Llorente looking likely to exit the club when his contract expires.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad has been pushed to its limit in recent months, following a flurry of injuries to key men and, despite being inactive in the past two transfer windows, the Argentine could finally be set to invest in the summer as they move into a new era.

As reported by the Sunday Mirror, via Football London, the Spurs manager has targeted the Uruguayan striker, who came close to joining West Ham last month.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Gomez, 22, has contributed to 14 goals in 22 league outings this term, scoring nine, and is also reportedly a target of La Liga champions Barcelona, who are looking for a partner for Luis Suarez, who can also act as the Uruguayan's eventual successor.

As a result, Gomez won't come cheap should Pochettino decide to pursue his signature, with the report suggesting Spurs may have to cough up a fee close to the £45m mark to secure the striker's services.

The problem remains, however, that any striker to join the north London outfit will likely have to play second fiddle to Harry Kane, who has continued to prove himself as one of the world's most complete strikers.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Ultimately, Spurs may be unwilling to pay such a hefty fee for a second-choice striker, who will likely seek pastures new should Celta Vigo lose their fight to remain in Spain's top tier this season.

Though Spurs have proved capable contenders without the addition of any new players this term, they will surely have to invest in the summer as they move into their £1bn stadium in order to push on and secure their first piece of silverware in over a decade.