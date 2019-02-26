Watford Hero Gerard Deulofeu Jokes That Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Stole His Thunder

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Gerard Deulofeu scored Watford's first ever Premier League hat-trick in their 5-1 win against Cardiff last weekend, but the Spaniard couldn't help but feel his achievement was outshone by former teammate Lionel Messi. 

Three brilliantly taken goals, and an assist, capped off a fine weekend for Deulofeu, as his name was sung at the Cardiff City Stadium by the travelling fans. 

It looked as though his outstanding display would be the performance of the weekend. This was until former teammate Messi, stole the spotlight with his own spectacular hat-trick in Barcelona's comeback victory against Sevilla. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Though Deulofeu, who spent over twelve years with the Catalan giants, will be more than used to the sight of Messi scoring for fun, the Argentine's brilliance at the weekend still amazed the Watford winger. 

"I thought I was the king of the weekend until I saw Messi at the [Estadio Sanchez] Pizjuan," Deulofeu said to El Transistor on Onda Cero. "He's an incredible player. I enjoy watching him a lot.

"I have an anecdote about him... I remember passing him a ball that was like a stone and I was going to apologise immediately, but he took it so incredibly."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Deulofeu never quite broke in to the Barcelona team, but he does still speak fondly of the club that helped develop him.

"I played alongside the best but I also have to find my own career," the winger added.

"I can't regret thinking about the past. If I did i wouldn't be having this season at Watford."

Deulofeu will be hoping to keep up his fine form when Watford face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message