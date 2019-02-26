Watford Hero Gerard Deulofeu Jokes That Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Stole His Thunder

Gerard Deulofeu scored Watford's first ever Premier League hat-trick in their 5-1 win against Cardiff last weekend, but the Spaniard couldn't help but feel his achievement was outshone by former teammate Lionel Messi.

Three brilliantly taken goals, and an assist, capped off a fine weekend for Deulofeu, as his name was sung at the Cardiff City Stadium by the travelling fans.

It looked as though his outstanding display would be the performance of the weekend. This was until former teammate Messi, stole the spotlight with his own spectacular hat-trick in Barcelona's comeback victory against Sevilla.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Though Deulofeu, who spent over twelve years with the Catalan giants, will be more than used to the sight of Messi scoring for fun, the Argentine's brilliance at the weekend still amazed the Watford winger.

"I thought I was the king of the weekend until I saw Messi at the [Estadio Sanchez] Pizjuan," Deulofeu said to El Transistor on Onda Cero. "He's an incredible player. I enjoy watching him a lot.

"I have an anecdote about him... I remember passing him a ball that was like a stone and I was going to apologise immediately, but he took it so incredibly."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Deulofeu never quite broke in to the Barcelona team, but he does still speak fondly of the club that helped develop him.

"I played alongside the best but I also have to find my own career," the winger added.

"I can't regret thinking about the past. If I did i wouldn't be having this season at Watford."

Deulofeu will be hoping to keep up his fine form when Watford face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.