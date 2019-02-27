Arsenal Midfielder Denis Suarez Drops Hint Over Permanent Move From Barcelona

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Arsenal loanee Denis Suárez has hinted that he wants to move to north London on a permanent basis in the summer, claiming that he wants to become an important part of Unai Emery's first team.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal during the January transfer window on a short-term loan after being starved of first-team opportunities at Barcelona.

He jumped at the chance to link up with Emery, his former manager at Sevilla, and has now hinted that he wants Arsenal to make the move permanent so he can become an important player at Emirates Stadium.

"Arsenal is one of the most important clubs in the history of the game, one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, the top club in London," Suárez told the club's official YouTube channel.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"My aim is to be a success here, perform well and feel important. I’d like to become an important player at the club.

"I joined Arsenal to get a lot of playing time, to be an important player and feel important. I’m determined to perform well and be a success at this great club."

Suárez has only made four substitute appearances for Arsenal since arriving in the January transfer window, but he could be in line to start his first match for the club on Wednesday even though manager Emery has played down the midfielder's current fitness level.

The Gunners welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates in midweek fresh off the back of their comfortable win over Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton on Sunday.

Beating the Austrian manager's side saw Arsenal leapfrog Manchester United into the last remaining Champions League spot, but fifth placed Chelsea could move level on points with the Gunners by winning their game in hand.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message