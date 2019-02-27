Arsenal Midfielder Denis Suarez Drops Hint Over Permanent Move From Barcelona

Arsenal loanee Denis Suárez has hinted that he wants to move to north London on a permanent basis in the summer, claiming that he wants to become an important part of Unai Emery's first team.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal during the January transfer window on a short-term loan after being starved of first-team opportunities at Barcelona.

He jumped at the chance to link up with Emery, his former manager at Sevilla, and has now hinted that he wants Arsenal to make the move permanent so he can become an important player at Emirates Stadium.

"Arsenal is one of the most important clubs in the history of the game, one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, the top club in London," Suárez told the club's official YouTube channel.

"My aim is to be a success here, perform well and feel important. I’d like to become an important player at the club.

"I joined Arsenal to get a lot of playing time, to be an important player and feel important. I’m determined to perform well and be a success at this great club."

Suárez has only made four substitute appearances for Arsenal since arriving in the January transfer window, but he could be in line to start his first match for the club on Wednesday even though manager Emery has played down the midfielder's current fitness level.

Everyone and their moms judging Denis Suarez. Just wait... just wait, there is a reason he is here. Little by little he’ll impress us. TRUST THE PROCESS. — ⭐️🇫🇷 Franck 🇺🇸⭐️ (@FranckitoGooner) February 26, 2019

The Gunners welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates in midweek fresh off the back of their comfortable win over Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton on Sunday.

Beating the Austrian manager's side saw Arsenal leapfrog Manchester United into the last remaining Champions League spot, but fifth placed Chelsea could move level on points with the Gunners by winning their game in hand.