Assessing the 5 Premier League Managers Most Likely to Get Sacked Next

Slavisa Jokanovic. Mark Hughes. Jose Mourinho. David Wagner. And now Claude Puel. The Frenchman became the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job since the beginning of this season, and unfortunately for his fellow bosses up and down the country, he likely won't be the last.

With the riches and rewards of football's most lucrative league so enticing, pulling the trigger on a managerial sacking is akin to laying your chips down at the poker table. Do you stick or do you twist?

Whether it's desperately trying to fight tooth and nail to avoid relegation, or scrapping to get into European football's most glamorous competition of the Champions League, owners may decide a change in manager might be the shot in the arm their club needs to get them over the line and into their respective promised lands.

With all this in mind, here's a look at five Premier League managers who may be facing the sack next, and a rating out of ten about the likelihood of their potential departures.

Ralph Hasenhuttl - Southampton

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Chances of Getting Sacked: 4/10

After getting his managerial career at St Mary's off to a stunning start with an impressive victory over Arsenal at home, the man referred to as the 'Alpine Klopp' has endured some mixed results of late. He led the Saints to back-to-back Premier League victories over Leicester and Everton in mid-January, but has since gone on a run of four games without a win to leave the side 18th in the table.

If Southampton do find themselves unable to turn things around and slip to relegation, would Hasenhuttl be prepared to do a Rafa Benitez and guide them out of the Championship next season? If the Saints hierarchy feel he wouldn't be the man for the rebuilding job, the Austrian may see his time on the coast come to an end sooner rather than later.

Jan Siewert - Huddersfield

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Chances of Getting Sacked: 4/10





Huddersfield's troubles this season have only served to highlight the incredible job David Wagner did last year in keeping the Terries in the top flight. With a shoestring budget compared to the other sides in the league, Huddersfield have done admirably in remaining competitive on a weekly basis, but unfortunately for them, their relegation back to the Championship has already effectively been sealed. After replacing the popular Wagner last month, Siewert may have hoped for that much-needed honeymoon effect, but aside from a surprise win against Wolves on Tuesday night, the Terriers's recent form has been abysmal.

Huddersfield chairman and life-long supporter Dean Hoyle has shown tremendous loyalty to his managers previously, and the decision to accept Wagner's resignation would have been a difficult one. With a season in the notoriously difficult Championship looming, Hoyle may have to put aside his loyalty to new manager Siewert to one side, and hand over the reins to someone perhaps more accustomed to the rigours of English football's second-flight.



Marco Silva - Everton

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Chances of Getting Sacked: 6/10





Despite a morale-boosting 3-0 victory away at relegation-threatened Cardiff, Marco Silva's time at Everton hasn't always been rosy. The Portuguese boss spent lavishly in the summer transfer window last year, but find his side are well short of the perennial top six. The gap between the Toffees and the clutch of clubs they're looking to break into seems to be getting bigger if anything.

Silva endured a humiliating return to former club Watford two weeks ago when his side fell to a 1-0 defeat; indeed, the table makes for less than pleasant reading for the 41-year-old with the Hornets two places and four points ahead of his new side. With the club's owners now willing to spend big money at Goodison Park, a mid-table finish just won't do for Everton fans, and Marco Silva may be another managerial casualty on the blue half of Merseyside.

Claudio Ranieri - Fulham

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Chances of Getting Sacked: 7/10

The west London clubs just don't seem to be clicking this season do they? With Maurizio Sarri seemingly on the brink of losing his job at Stamford Bridge, the Cottagers may well be on the lookout for a THIRD manager of the season if Claudio Ranieri gets fired. The former Leicester City title-winning boss only came in as manager at Craven Cottage in November when he replaced Slavisa Jokanovic.

Suffice to say that the Italian has failed to inspire any kind of form even remotely close to the miracles he performed in the 2015/16 season. Eight points from safety (with a game in hand), Fulham are staring down the barrel at the prospect of making a quick return to the Championship, unless something drastic changes - and soon. Might that be the cue for Ranieri to receive his marching orders?

Maurizio Sarri - Chelsea

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Chances of Getting Sacked: 9/10

Maurizio Sarri's departure from Stamford Bridge seems to be a case of when, rather than if. The Italian's patented 'Sarri-ball' approach has failed to deliver on expectations, with fans turning on their own manager during the anaemic 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Getting ridiculed by opposition supporters is one thing, but to get booed off by your own fans makes the situation at Chelsea feel as if it has reached a point of no return.



The former Napoli boss then had the indignity of having goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga childishly refuse to come off in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, and though the pair later brushed it off as a misunderstanding, it is hard to see the whole scenario as nothing more than just a symbol of Sarri's lost respect in the dressing room. A defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday night may just be the final nail in the coffin for Sarri's, but even if he survives it surely appears as if Roman Abramovich is only prolonging the misery of Sarri at Chelsea.