Gennaro Gattuso Provides Update on Franck Kessie After Midfielder Suffers Injury During Lazio Draw

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso gave an injury update regarding Franck Kessie, and praised his side's defensive display after their 0-0 draw away at Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi final

The Rossoneri made a positive start to the match, dominating the ball in the early stages, however as the game wore on Milan struggled to maintain possession or create any chances of note, finally settling for a goalless draw in Rome. The draw does, however, stretch Milan's impressive unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Italian also gave an update on the condition of midfielder Franck Kessie, who was substituted in the first half due to a knee injury.

Gattuso said as quoted by Forza Italian Football: “He isn’t carrying any physical problem, but he couldn’t run without pain and asked to come off. Today the problem wasn’t Kessie being taken off.”

The Milan manager has admitted that his side's performance was underwhelming and disappointing, considering their recent good run of form, stating that Lazio were the better team during the game.

“[Simone] Inzaghi and I know each other well, maybe it’s a coincidence that the matches have finished 0-0. We’ll see how it ends in two months.

“The few times we came out from their pressure we made mistakes with the final ball on a technical level. We must understand on what track the referee wants to take the game. We all know [Daniele] Orsato, when he referees he never whistles for half-fouls.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

“We were always thinking it was a foul and instead we should have continued to play. I agree when you say that Lazio played a lot better than us, but I don’t remember all these great chances they created. We did very well to limit their attacking play.”