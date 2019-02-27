Jordan Henderson Reveals Liverpool Squad Are 'Loving' the Pressure of the Title Race

February 27, 2019

Jordan Henderson has claimed that the entire Liverpool squad are 'loving' the pressure of being in a title race, with his team-mates adopting a 'bring it on' mentality.

There have been suggestions the Reds' current indifferent form is a direct result of the increased pressure, with Jurgen Klopp's side chasing a first league title in 29 years. However, Henderson has quashed those rumours and indicated his colleagues thrive under the weight of added expectation. 

Writing for his match-day column published in the Reds' programme (via Liverpool's official website), Henderson admitted that every game between now and the end of the season will be critical.

“These are the moments when being close-knit as a club can be invaluable," he said. "The games will come thick and fast and every game will feel like a cup final. But find me someone who doesn’t want to be involved in cup finals?

"They’re the best occasions going. We have a chance to have that feeling every week from now until the end of the season."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

On his teammates, the midfielder added: “Personally speaking, although I know I can speak for every player in our dressing room when I say this, we’re absolutely loving it. 


"It’s something we are embracing. 'Bring it on’ is our mentality and that goes for tonight as much as in any game between now and the season finishing.” 


Liverpool host an in-form Watford on Wednesday evening and will be hoping to rediscover some of their electric form on show for much of the current campaign. Three draws from their last four Premier League games have seen Manchester City close the gap to just one point, ramping up the pressure on Klopp's side. 

