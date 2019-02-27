Mamadou Sakho Reveals He Has 'No Regrets' About Liverpool Spell Despite Suspensions & Poor Form

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has opened up about his time at Liverpool in an honest interview, revealing he has 'no regrets' from his time at Anfield, whilst claiming his positive mindset stems from the time he spent on the 'street.'

Sakho joined the Reds in a £20m deal from Paris Saint Germain in 2013, but failed to hold down a regular spot due to some indifferent form. He received a UEFA suspension in 2016 after testing positive for a fat-burning substance, causing him to miss Liverpool's Europa League final clash with Sevilla as well as missing out on France's Euro 2016 squad. 

However, the giant defender has revealed he doesn't regret the time he spent on Merseyside, claiming 'life is too short' to endure such feelings. 

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Sakho was speaking during an interview with the Daily Mail, outlining his positive outlook on life through the 'good and bad' times, despite the UEFA suspension he received at Liverpool:

"I never regret anything in my life, if something is for you in life, you will get it. Even if all the world is against you, if it is for you, you will get it. If it's not for you, why do you weep? I just follow my destiny. Life is short. Football is short. We have to be positive.

"Everything in life, whether it's good or bad, just take it and look at the solutions. You can stay in the same place and start to cry, but that will not change the future."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Sakho went on to reveal his mindset changed following an incident he experienced living on the streets in his native France: "I was in the street, asking for coins, and one woman I asked pulled her bags close to her, like I would rob her, it shocked me.

"I just wanted some coins to buy bread but she thought I would rob her. I made a promise to myself. From that day, I said, 'Look, today I am hungry and she thinks I will do something bad. But me, when I become someone, when I have something, I will give back.'"

The Frenchman has flourished in the Premier League since his move to Crystal Palace and has shown the form which indicates why the Reds were willing to shell out £20m for his services. However, Sakho suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 4-1 victory over Leicester last weekend in a major setback for the 29-year-old.

