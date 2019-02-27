Napoli Ready Contract Offer to Make Mauro Icardi the Second Highest Paid Player in Serie A

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has received a €9m contract offer plus bonuses from Serie A rivals SSC Napoli as questions continue to be asked over his long term future at San Siro.

The Argentina international was stripped of his captaincy earlier this month and then went on strike, refusing to travel to Austria in Inter's Europa League campaign.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Icardi hasn't featured for the club since the win over Parma at the start of the month, and is being heavily linked with a move away from Milan as his agent Wanda Nara continues to be in a standoff with Inter's hierarchy.

While Icardi is attracting interest from across Europe, Tuttomercatoweb claim that Napoli are the most recent side to declare an interest in the 26-year-old and have even offered to make him the second highest paid player in Italian football, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Napoli's offer, which was made by president Aurelio De Laurentiis after consulting first team manager Carlo Ancelotti, is more than a 50% increase on the most recent contract extension which Inter have offered.

But it appears that Napoli's offer won't come of anything, as Tuttomercatoweb continues by saying some of Inter's most influential decision-makers have already agreed to sell Icardi to Juventus at the end of the season.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

That's because Juve chief Fabio Paratici has been working behind the scenes to get a deal over the line, and Icardi has already expressed that he doesn't want to move away from Italy despite interest from Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message