Napoli Ready Contract Offer to Make Mauro Icardi the Second Highest Paid Player in Serie A

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has received a €9m contract offer plus bonuses from Serie A rivals SSC Napoli as questions continue to be asked over his long term future at San Siro.

The Argentina international was stripped of his captaincy earlier this month and then went on strike, refusing to travel to Austria in Inter's Europa League campaign.

Icardi hasn't featured for the club since the win over Parma at the start of the month, and is being heavily linked with a move away from Milan as his agent Wanda Nara continues to be in a standoff with Inter's hierarchy.

While Icardi is attracting interest from across Europe, Tuttomercatoweb claim that Napoli are the most recent side to declare an interest in the 26-year-old and have even offered to make him the second highest paid player in Italian football, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Napoli's offer, which was made by president Aurelio De Laurentiis after consulting first team manager Carlo Ancelotti, is more than a 50% increase on the most recent contract extension which Inter have offered.

But it appears that Napoli's offer won't come of anything, as Tuttomercatoweb continues by saying some of Inter's most influential decision-makers have already agreed to sell Icardi to Juventus at the end of the season.

That's because Juve chief Fabio Paratici has been working behind the scenes to get a deal over the line, and Icardi has already expressed that he doesn't want to move away from Italy despite interest from Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.