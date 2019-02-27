Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is interested in a reunion with RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, with the German club looking for around £35m in order for the Saints' to bring him to the south coast.

The French Under-21 striker worked under Hasenhuttl when the Austrian was in charge at Leipzig, enjoying his best spell at the club during that time, as Southampton retain interest in the forward they tried to sign in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are also monitoring the former Paris Saint Germain youth as both clubs look to rectify their issues up front this season. With the Toffees having shown an interest, West Ham also contacted the German club on deadline day, yet all three clubs were rebuffed in their approaches.

Despite being linked with a move to the Premier League this season, Augustin's goal rate has been less than spectacular. The 21-year-old has only netted three times in the Bundesliga so far, with six in 23 in all competitions.

Under Hasenhuttl, however, the forward was much more prolific, bagging 12 goals and six assists last season.

Southampton allowed Manolo Gabbiadini to join Sampdoria in January, while Guido Carrillo left the summer before, as no real replacement has been signed since. Danny Ings has been the star for the Saints this term with eight Premier League goals, while fellow strikers Charlie Austin and Shane Long have just four between them.

The lack of paucity up front for Hasenhuttl is of concern to the 51-year-old, as his side languish at the wrong end of the table ahead of the crucial visit of Fulham on Wednesday night.