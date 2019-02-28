Report: Brendan Rodgers Eyes Callum Wilson for Leicester

Newly appointed Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly eyeing a move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Newly appointed Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, with the Foxes manager reportedly set to be backed by the club's board with a £200m transfer budget at the end of the season.

As a result of Leicester's inconsistent campaign, Rodgers has been financially backed by the board to rebuild and reshape the side, which he will look to build around English talents Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, James Maddison and Demarai Gray.

According to the Sun, Callum Wilson is Rodgers' top target, with the Northern Irishman looking to add the striker - valued at £40m - to his attacking options and provide support for club talisman Jamie Vardy.

The England striker has been in tremendous form for Bournemouth this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 21 Premier League appearances.

With the news of a large financial backing and a potential squad rebuild following a rather disappointing campaign thus far under the tutelage of outgoing manager Claude Puel, it could be a busy summer at the King Power Stadium. 

Kieran Tierney has also been touted with a potential summer move to the Foxes, with Rodgers potentially raiding his former club Celtic for the signature of the left back. 

However, a deal for Tierney would depend on whether Ben Chilwell remains at the club, with the young Englishman being linked with Manchester City.

The news of a potential big money move for Wilson will interest the striker's former club Coventry City who, according to Coventry Telegraph, will be set to earn 10% of the transfer fee should a move be completed.

