Brighton vs Huddersfield Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Saturday afternoon sees Brighton take on Huddersfield at the Amex Stadium in a match where both sides will be looking to get a result to boost their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.





Brighton are only two points above the relegation zone and, with it coming to the business end of the season, manager Chris Hughton will be targeting home games like these to maximise the point return and climb the table.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Huddersfield, on the other hand, will be buoyed after their win over Wolves in midweek, their first under manager Jan Siewert. Prior to this victory, Huddersfield had failed to win in seven consecutive home games, something that will have to change if they are to avoid the drop.

Brighton are on a similarly poor run of results, having not won in the league since December 29, a 1-0 home win over Everton.





Check out 90min's preview of the clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 March What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Brighton will be without midfielder Pascal Gross, who went off injured in their previous game with Leicester on Tuesday, and Leon Balogun.