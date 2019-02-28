Fulham Announce Sacking of Claudio Ranieri After Just 3 Months in Charge

Fulham have parted ways with head coach Claudio Ranieri after a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League, with Scott Parker taking over in a caretaker capacity.

The Italian was brought in to replace Slaviša Jokanović in November in the hopes that Fulham would be able to claw their way out of a relegation fight this season.

But Ranieri has picked up just 12 points out of a possible 48 since his return to the Premier League, with Fulham now 10 points off safety.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Following their defeat against Southampton, Fulham announced on Thursday that Ranieri would become their second managerial casualty of the season following a run of seven defeats from their last eight games.

"Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone," chairman Shahid Khan said upon the announcement on their official website.

"Claudio’s tenure at Fulham didn’t produce the outcome we anticipated and needed when I appointed him as Manager in November, but be assured he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today."

Fulham are still three points ahead of Huddersfield Town at the foot of the Premier League table, but they remain eight points behind Cardiff City in 18th and would need to make up a 10 point gap with Southampton to survive relegation.





Ranieri was initially given a near three-year contract by Fulham when he arrived in mid-November, but the 67-year-old has lasted just over three months in west London.