Milan vs Sassuolo Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan will look to maintain their grip on the final Champions League qualification place when they host Sassuolo on Saturday in Serie A.

Fourth place Rossoneri come off a disappointing 0-0 draw in Rome against Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday and a win for Gattuso and his men is crucial if they are to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, find themselves 11th but are only seven points from European qualification themselves and will not give Milan an easy game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 March What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports UK Referee? Paolo Valeri

Team News

Milan are still missing Mattia Caldara from a long term injury, Cristián Zapata due to poor fitness and Giacomo Bonaventura, who will miss the rest of the season with to a knee injury.

Sassuolo are almost at full strength, missing only Brazilian centre back Marlon and young left back Leonardo Sernicola.

Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Paquetá, Bakayoko, Kessié; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu. Sassuolo Consigli; Peluso, Demiral, Ferrari; Adjapong, Sensi, Magnanelli, Rogério; Boga, Babacar, Di Francesco.

Head to Head Record

In the 12 games that these two teams have played since Sassuolo's first season in Serie A in the 2013/14 season, Sassuolo won four, drawn one and lost six, an impressive head to head record for a relatively smaller club.

However, the first time they met this season Milan convincingly won 4-1 away, and Milan haven't lost to I Neroverdi since March 2016.

Since their last meeting, Milan have improved under Gattuso and added breakout star Krzysztof Piątek to the squad, so it will be a tall mountain to climb if Sassuolo are to win.

Recent Form

Milan are currently in a strong period of form, lifting them to fourth place in the league table. Their last loss came against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana back in January, and since then the Rossoneri have been more clinical with the arrival of Piątek.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have been struggling since the mid-season break, failing to win since a 3-0 win over Cagliari at the end of January, and before that a 2-0 win over Frosinone back in December.





I Neroverdi will face another tough game against Milan, and a win could give them the confidence they need to turn their form around.





Here's how they fared in their last five games:

Milan Sassuolo Lazio 0-0 Milan (26/2) Sassuolo 1-1 SPAL (24/2) Milan 3-0 Empoli (22/2) Empoli 3-0 Sassuolo (17/2) Atalanta 1-3 Milan (16/2) Sassuolo 0-3 Juventus (10/2) Milan 3-0 Cagliari (10/2) Genoa 1-1 Sassuolo (3/2) Roma 1-1 Milan (3/2) Sassuolo 3-0 Cagliari (26/1)

Prediction

Gattuso and I Rossoneri will be excited for this game, hoping they can continue their impressive form and entertain their fans at home after a slightly disappointing draw in the first leg of the semi-final clash against Lazio. A win here is a must to keep their position and qualify for the Champions League.

On the other hand, Sassuolo know they will be against incredibly tough opponents, and if they play against Milan the same way they did against SPAL or Empoli then it will be a hard evening for Sassuolo fans.