Pep Guardiola Claims Both Man City and Liverpool Will Drop Points in Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Pep Guardiola says he believes both Manchester City and Liverpool will slip up at some point during the final ten games of the season as their Premier League title duel goes to the wire.

City find themselves one point behind the red half of Merseyside after a laboured win over West Ham 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. A 59th minute penalty from Sergio Aguero was enough after Bernardo Silva was brought down by Filipe Anderson.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Liverpool smashed Watford 5-0 thanks to strikes from Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Virgil van Dijk, reducing the gap in goal difference between the two sides in the process.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “We know with ten games to go, three points for winning, many things are going to happen.

“I think we are going to drop points, I think Liverpool are going to drop points. So we are going to see, until the end.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It is important now to refresh and (have a) good recovery and prepare for the game against Bournemouth.”

Both Manchester City and Liverpool remain involved in the Champions League, with City favourites to beat Schalke after a 3-2 first leg victory and Liverpool making to trip to Munich for their second game against German champions Bayern following a 0-0 stalemate at Anfield.

While City and Liverpool have already played each other twice in the league this season, both teams have tough games on the horizon.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

City face Tottenham and Manchester United in the space of four days in April, while Liverpool feature in the Merseyside derby this weekend with games against Spurs and Chelsea still to come before the campaign ends in May.

