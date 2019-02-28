Raheem Sterling Hints Pressure From Liverpool Fans Affected Reds During 2014 Title Failure

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has suggested Liverpool's fans could play a huge part in his former club's Premier League title bid, adding that pressure from the Anfield faithful played a part in the Reds' collapse in 2014.

The England international played a key role in Liverpool's 2013/14 season, scoring nine goals and assisting seven as the Merseyside club finished second in the Premier League, despite leading second placed City by three points with three games of the season remaining.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by the Mirror, Sterling recalled his time at Anfield and the impact of the pressure put upon him and his teammates from the Liverpool fans desperate to see their side lift their first league title since 1990.

Sterling said: "When I was there, I felt a lot more pressure than I do here [Manchester City]. On match days, the fans, and I think that did get to us a little bit. We were in control. We had the opportunity to see it through and we didn't do that.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Here, we are completely focused on each game and winning each game."

The 24-year-old commented further on City's mentality this season, suggesting they are psychologically prepared for the battle with Liverpool, with the title race set to go down to the wire.

He added: "We are confident in ourselves. We have got the belief, the attitude and the work rate and we are focused on what we need to do.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It is a completely different scenario to last year. We were a lot more comfortable at this point in the season.

"This year, we are chasing and it is really close. I have full belief in the squad."

City lifted the first available silverware of the season last weekend after beating Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final, which Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping is the first step towards a historic quadruple.