Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been given an additional one-game ban by UEFA after he was found guilty of purposely picking up a yellow card during the first leg of their Champions League match against Ajax.

The 32-year-old went into the referee's notebook in the 89th minute for a blatant foul on striker Kasper Dolberg, going on to admit after the match that he wanted to be suspended for the second leg so that he could get some rest.

Ramos' post-match comments landed him in hot water with UEFA, who confirmed on Thursday that the Real Madrid defender would also miss the first leg of the quarterfinals if they make it through against Ajax.

"I would lie if I told you that I did not force the card," Ramos said after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Ajax in Amsterdam.

"It is something I had in mind, it is not to underestimate Ajax or think that the tie is already over but I have decided so I can rest in the return, although I will be in the stadium to encourage the team."

Real Madrid will be starting to think about their second leg against Ajax already, even though they're only halfway through a league and cup double-header against Barcelona.

The Copa del Rey's Clásico ended in a resounding 3-0 win for Barcelona on the night, with two goals coming from Luis Suárez either side of Raphaël Varane's own goal.

Real Madrid will be looking to get revenge and climb up the La Liga table this weekend when Barcelona step out at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second time in four days.