Ivan Rakitic Lays Down the Law on Barcelona Future Amid Inter and Man Utd Interest

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said the Camp Nou is the 'perfect' home for him at present, despite the developing media saga surrounding his long-term future. 

Rumours linking the 30-year-old with an exit went into overdrive after the club confirmed the signing of Frenkie de Jong, with many expecting Rakitic to move on under the challenge to his first-team place.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Manchester United and Inter have long been linked with potential moves for the Croatian, with Bayern also emerging as a recent contender, and it seemed to be taken for granted that he would indeed be keen to discuss a potential summer switch.

It seems as if that might not be the case after all, however, the midfielder telling Goal that he is happy and settled in Catalonia. 

“I like living in Spain,” he said. “Unfortunately, I can’t ask for another passport because I already have two, otherwise I’d also ask for a Spanish one because I’m fine here and I’m happy. My family are happy here too and my daughters are doing well in Barcelona because we’re close to Seville. Therefore, staying here is perfect for me.”

It seems, then, as if Rakitic is keen to stay put and battle for places in what promises to be a stacked Barcelona midfield. As well as De Jong and Rakitic, Arthur has emerged as a promising talent, while the ever-present Sergio Busquets doesn't look to be going anywhere. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It might well, then, spell the end of Barca's interest in Adrien Rabiot, who has recently looked more and more likely to be heading to one of Liverpool or Tottenham.

