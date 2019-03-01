Jack Wilshere 'to Miss Rest of Season' After Aggravating Ankle Injury in West Ham Training

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the current season after suffering a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury during training.

The 27-year-old's career has been littered with injuries, including this ankle injury which has derailed his first season with the Hammers. He has seen just five minutes of game time since early September, when he underwent surgery to help rectify the problem, but his return to the starting lineup now appears to have been pushed back.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

News of Wilshere's setback comes from The Sun, who claim that there were complications with his surgery which has left Wilshere struggling for fitness.

He is said to have been running at West Ham's training ground as part of his recovery, but Wilshere's ankle pain has continued and, whilst the exact diagnosis of his injury remains unclear, he is seeing a specialist who is expected to confirm that the midfielder cannot play again this season.

The problems have restricted Wilshere to just five appearances for the Hammers since leaving Arsenal last summer. He featured in the team's first four matches of the season, before missing West Ham's next nine Premier League matches as a result of the ankle injury.

The Englishman was eventually deemed fit enough to make a brief five-minute appearance against Newcastle United in December, but found himself struggling to shake the injury and has not been seen since.

The news will certainly come as a huge blow for Wilshere, who has consistently struggled with various injuries throughout his career. A similar ankle injury sidelined Wilshere for the majority of both the 2011/12 and 2014/15 seasons with Arsenal, whilst several other problems have robbed the midfielder of large parts of his career.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Wilshere began the season playing alongside the likes of Carlos Sanchez and Mark Noble in the heart of West Ham's midfield. However, long-term injuries to both Wilshere and Sanchez forced Manuel Pellegrini into giving 20-year-old Declan Rice an extended run in the first team, and the youngster has been one of the breakout stars of the season.

Rice's form has helped West Ham rise up the Premier League table. After an abysmal start to the season, the Hammers currently find themselves in tenth and they remain in pursuit of Europa League qualification.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message