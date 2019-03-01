Man Utd vs Southampton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Saturday in a match between two teams at opposite ends of the Premier League.

The Red Devils are yet to lose a league game under Ole Gunnar Solskjær's leadership, and currently find themselves just a point behind fourth placed Arsenal.

Conversely, the Saints are hovering marginally above the relegation places and will want to put clear daylight between themselves and the teams below.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 2 March What Time is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where is it Played? Old Trafford TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee Stuart Attwell

Team News

Marcus Rashford and Marcos Rojo are both in contention to start Saturday's game after returning to United's bench during the midweek victory at Crystal Palace. Likewise, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial have recovered from illness and injury respectively, giving Solskjær a much-needed personnel boost.

However, they remain without Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata, all of whom are struggling with hamstring problems. Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia complete the list of unavailable players, with both men currently being treated for niggles.

A muscular problem keeps Southampton striker Danny Ings sidelined, while Mario Lemina will be absent due to an abdominal complaint. Young Irishman Michael Obafemi is out for the rest of the season and is the only other player missing for Ralph Hasenhüttl's men.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups





Manchester United De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Rashford, Lukaku, Sanchez. Southampton Gunn; Bednarek, Vestergaard, Yoshida; Valery, Hojberg, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Bertrand; Redmond, Austin.

Head to Head Record

United are unbeaten in the last six contests between these two, though the two most recent meetings have both ended level. It was January 2016 when the Saints last defeated Saturday's opponents, though they will be boosted by the fact that that victory came at Old Trafford.





The hosts have won 64 encounters with Southampton, more than doubling the Saints' tally of 28. Just seven of those wins for the south coast outfit have come in the Premier League era. They will, however, take encouragement from the fact that they have only lost one of their last four against United.





The main area of concern for the visitors is their lack of goals in recent match-ups, failing to beat David de Gea on four of the past six occasions. Given United's free-scoring form of late, Hasenhüttl will need his frontmen to be much sharper to avoid leaving the north west empty-handed.

Recent Form

United have undergone something of a revolution since Jose Mourinho was replaced by Solskjær in the dugout. Barring the 2-0 first leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16, they have been magnificent under his tutelage.





When the Norwegian took the reins his side were 11 points adrift of the Champions League qualification places, but have since overtaken Chelsea and are now breathing down the necks of Arsenal.

Their success at Selhurst Park set a new club record of eight consecutive away victories away, while in their most recent home match they managed to hold title-chasing Liverpool to a 0-0 draw, overcoming a catalogue of injury issues to claim a respectable point.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Southampton have had contrasting fortunes to their opponents in recent times, though they dismissed Fulham in midweek to climb out of the relegation zone. Prior to that they had failed to win in four, with this poor run seeing them briefly slip into the bottom three.



Nevertheless, they are performing better than they did under previous manager Mark Hughes. Only one of their last five matches away from St Mary's has ended in defeat and the side will be hoping this trend continues this weekend.

Manchester United Southampton Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United (27/2) Southampton 2-0 Fulham Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool (24/2) Arsenal 2-0 Southampton Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United (18/2) Southampton 1-2 Cardiff City Manchester United 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain (12/2) Burnley 1-1 Southampton Fulham 0-3 Manchester United (9/2) Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Prediction

Solskjær has breathed new life into Manchester United, instilling a confidence in the players that had been lacking under his predecessor. Paul Pogba looks reborn and Marcus Rashford has been terrorising opposing defences since Mourinho left.

United's squad have been given the freedom to express themselves, no longer showing hesitancy and insecurity in their play. This has played a significant role in their recent form and shows no signs of letting up.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Southampton will know they are unlikely to take anything from this game and will be targeting other fixtures as they seek to keep their Premier League status. Though they have fared decently in recent away matches this represents a much stiffer test for the side.

United's growing confidence and their opponents' difficulties in front of goal should give see them record a routine win.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Southampton