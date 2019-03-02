Alexis Sanchez Hobbles Off Against Southampton as Man Utd Injury Crisis Deepens

Manchester United's current injury crisis appears to have deepened after Alexis Sanchez was forced off during their 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer was already limited for options prior to kick off with Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Ander Hererra, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian all missing out due to injury, and it looks as though Sanchez is set to join them on the treatment table.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Chilean international clashed with Southampton defender Jan Bednarek and immediately went down clutching his knee, receiving treatment on the pitch before hobbling off - but United's interim boss seemed to confirm the fans' worst fears.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after the win, Solskjaer admitted he fears it could be ligament damage and revealed the club will carry out scans on Sunday. He said: “We will do a scan tomorrow. We think it might be the ligaments. Hopefully it will not be too bad."



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The scans carried out on Sunday will reveal the full extent to the damage although having just returned from a knee ligament injury which kept him out for six weeks, things don't look too good for Sanchez .





The injury comes as a big blow to the winger who has struggled to win his place in United's starting 11 since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2018. Given United's current injury crisis, he no doubt would've been hoping to take advantage of the opportunity and show both the manager and the fans what he is capable of.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Unfortunately, it looks as though the forward could well be set for another spell on the sidelines instead but he and the club will be holding their breath to see how bad the damage is - with his manager seemingly optimistic that the damage won't be too serious.