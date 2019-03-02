Antonio Valencia Issues Heartfelt Message After Manchester United Fail to Trigger Extension Clause

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Antonio Valencia claims that he's determined to return from injury so that he can have a proper send-off at Manchester United this season. 

The club captain learned on Friday that United failed to trigger his one-year extension clause at Old Trafford, meaning that the 33-year-old will walk away for free after spending most of the last 13 years in north-west England.

In a statement which Valencia released on social media, he claimed the could never have imagined he would play for the "best club in the world" and that now he is more determined to return from injury before the end of the season.

"Lago Agrio is a very humble town in Ecuador. When I was a child, I never imagined travel to Europe," Valencia wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to God for letting me play 10 years in the best club in the world: Manchester United

"Now I am focused on my recovery so I can end the season playing at Old Trafford."

The Manchester United captain has spent the last 10 years at Old Trafford and is currently their longest serving player, making more overall appearances in the Premier League than any other player in their squad except for Ashley Young.

Valencia has scored 25 goals across all competitions for Manchester United during his decade at Old Trafford, where he's worked under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho.

He's won nine major honours since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2009, including three Premier League titles, a FA Cup and a Europa League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message