Ben Chilwell Hails New Leicester Boss Brendan Rodgers as 'One of The Biggest Managers in The World'

Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell has hailed new manager Brendan Rodgers as "one of the biggest managers in the world" following his appointment at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers took charge of the Foxes last Wednesday, succeeding former incumbent Claude Puel, who was sacked following last weekend's disastrous 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace - having been in charge of the club for 16 months.

The former Liverpool manager's appointment has seemingly gone down well with Chilwell, with the academy graduate telling Sky Sports that Rodgers had brought an aura and energy with him to the club, revealing his belief that many of the club's top stars will now be more inclined to stay following his arrival.

"You look at the young players that he's brought through and the way they've become some of the best players in the world," Chilwell said.

"Yesterday I bumped into him in the corridor and he was pointing out things in my game he felt he could improve. That's music to my ears. He could have stayed in Scotland and won trophies, but he's come here because he believes in the squad.

"He thinks over the next few years we can be challenging in Europe, and he can improve us. There's no reason why any of us should move on. I've never seen it so energetic around here. Everyone's happy to see one of the biggest managers in the world coming to the club."





Chilwell continued by revealing that Rodgers had told the players the style of play he wanted to implement at the club, admitting former manager Puel's tactics had played a part in Leicester's poor form.





"He wants training to be intense all the time," he added. "Not that Claude didn't, but he was a lot more tactical. Something he wants to introduce is playing with the ball and pressing high up the pitch. He's only been here a few days, but you can already see what his ambitions are."

The first test for Rodgers as manager of Leicester will be against his former club Watford at Vicarage Road. With just three wins in their last fifteen matches, Rodgers and Chilwell will be hoping to get off to a winning start and change the Foxes ailing fortunes.