FC Cincinnati's Leonardo Bertone just made MLS history with a goal against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday night.

In FC Cincinnati's first MLS match, Bertone left fans with an indelible moment. The midfielder rocketed a volley in off of a deflected ball from about 20 yards out to score the club's first goal. The beautiful shot put FC Cincinnati up 1–0 just 13 minutes into the match.

The Sounders currently lead the match 3–1. You can follow along here.