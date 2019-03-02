Incredible Stats Show Just How Good Man Utd & Romelu Lukaku Are Against Southampton

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Manchester United came from behind to secure a hard-fought 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford.

A Romelu Lukaku double and a first Premier League goal for Andreas Pereira were enough to cancel out goals from Jan Valery and James Ward-Prowse and help United secure all three points; closing the gap on Tottenham in third place to just three points.

Despite the difference in the success of the two clubs being heavily in favour of United, Southampton have proven to be very tough opposition for the Red Devils in recent seasons with United more often than not finding themselves having to dig deep to get a result against the south-coast side, as shown by this stat from Opta.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Manchester United have come from behind to win nine Premier League matches against Southampton, an outright record in the competition.

Regardless of how close the game was, it was an important win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and it was a particularly good day for one man in particular. Lukaku scored another two very well-taken goals which took his goal tally this season to 12 goals in 26 Premier League appearances, and he now has four goals in his last two games.

He certainly enjoyed his day's work and given his record against the Saints we should really have expected it, with another stat from Opta showing just how much success the striker has found against Southampton in his Premier League career.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances against Southampton (9 goals, 2 assists).

He'll be hoping for more days like he had on Saturday, although United will certainly be hoping for much easier days to come as they bid for a top four finish in the league to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message