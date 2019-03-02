Incredible Stats Show Just How Good Man Utd & Romelu Lukaku Are Against Southampton

Manchester United came from behind to secure a hard-fought 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford.

A Romelu Lukaku double and a first Premier League goal for Andreas Pereira were enough to cancel out goals from Jan Valery and James Ward-Prowse and help United secure all three points; closing the gap on Tottenham in third place to just three points.



Despite the difference in the success of the two clubs being heavily in favour of United, Southampton have proven to be very tough opposition for the Red Devils in recent seasons with United more often than not finding themselves having to dig deep to get a result against the south-coast side, as shown by this stat from Opta.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Manchester United have come from behind to win nine Premier League matches against Southampton, an outright record in the competition.

Regardless of how close the game was, it was an important win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and it was a particularly good day for one man in particular. Lukaku scored another two very well-taken goals which took his goal tally this season to 12 goals in 26 Premier League appearances, and he now has four goals in his last two games.

He certainly enjoyed his day's work and given his record against the Saints we should really have expected it, with another stat from Opta showing just how much success the striker has found against Southampton in his Premier League career.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances against Southampton (9 goals, 2 assists).

He'll be hoping for more days like he had on Saturday, although United will certainly be hoping for much easier days to come as they bid for a top four finish in the league to secure Champions League qualification for next season.