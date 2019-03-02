Jason Puncheon Banished From Huddersfield Squad Following Bust-Up With Manager Jan Siewert

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Huddersfield winger Jason Puncheon has been axed from the Terriers' squad following a heated bust-up with manager Jan Siewert.

The 32-year-old joined Huddersfield on loan from Crystal Palace in January to help the Terriers in their relegation battle, and has gone on to make five Premier League appearances for his new side.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, the Daily Mail have reported that Puncheon has now been banished from Huddersfield's Canalside training ground and is unlikely to feature for the club again this season.

The development comes after an apparent dispute after Puncheon was substituted by Siewert during Huddersfield's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle last Saturday. The winger was replaced by full back Florent Hadergjonaj following Tommy Smith's red card just 20 minutes in.

Puncheon did not respond well to his manager's decision, with a dispute between Puncheon and Siewert said to have followed the incident.

Siewert subsequently left Puncheon out of Huddersfield's squad for the 1-0 victory over Wolves on Tuesday, as the Terriers claimed their first victory under Siewert after a run of six defeats.

Puncheon's exclusion from that clash has since been followed by his omission from the Huddersfield squad which travelled to face Brighton on Saturday, in what is another huge game in Huddersfield's battle for survival.

It is said that Huddersfield are unable to cancel Puncheon's loan spell without the agreement of parent club Crystal Palace, and Puncheon is apparently yet to report back to the south London club's training base - though Eagles manager Roy Hodgson is aware of Puncheon's situation.

Huddersfield sit rock bottom of the Premier League heading into Saturday's game at the Amex Stadium, 13 points adrift of safety, with a positive result on the south coast a must for Siewert's side.

