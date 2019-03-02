Megan Rapinoe scores when she wants.

With the U.S. Women's National Team still scoreless 33 minutes into its SheBelieves Cup matchup against England, Rapinoe took it upon herself to give her team the lead. Six U.S. players touched the ball before Rapinoe unleashed a volley into the back of the net to give the team a 1–0 lead.

Rapinoe was donning Audre Lorde's name on her jersey, honoring an iconic female in celebration of the "She Believes" theme.

Megan Rapinoe opens the scoring with an absolute beauty! (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/KVUY3K4qSS — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 2, 2019

England answered Rapinoe's goal with their own shortly afterward. Steph Houghton found the back of the net on an indirect free kick to tie it 1–1 in the 36th minute.

Not a bad way to tie things up! England with the quick response (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/ouLHbTjh0K — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 2, 2019

The U.S. currently sits in third place in tournament standings with one point, while England is in second with three.