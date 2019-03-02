Mind the Gap: Twitter Reacts as 10-Man Arsenal Miss Last Minute Penalty on Derby Day

When it rains it pours in north London.

Arsenal are supposed to be the team with defensive frailties in their DNA but in a desperate attempt to outdo the mix up between Hugo Lloris and Kieran Trippier in midweek, Tottenham's back line comically revealed that their ideal superpower would be invisibility.





A nothing situation turned into a counter attack for Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey - in his last ever north London derby - rounded Lloris to put the visitors' weakened side into a surprise lead.

Tottenham !! Where’s your defence ?! 😂😂😂 — Florence (@S89PM) March 2, 2019

Remember when Spurs legitimately had the best defence in the league like 18 months ago? — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 2, 2019

Aaron Ramsey looking for Tottenham's defence like.. pic.twitter.com/kn82icAjdm — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) March 2, 2019

Tottenham's defence looked like they were spending their Saturday afternoon loaning a spare invisibility cloak off Harry Potter.

But the offside flag wasn't following suit as it denied Harry Kane yet another north London derby goal after the England captain sent a powerful header into the top corner of the net, although not everyone was convinced it was the right decision (which it certainly was).

Bullet header from Kane 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 but offside! #NLD — Darren Brown (@Dazzer0306) March 2, 2019

Kane is not offside even a little, and that was an insane header, but man i am laughing at how bad of a call that was — Trey (@triptr3y) March 2, 2019

Tottenham weren't the only team who testing out their superpowers during the north London derby, as Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno showed he could very well step in for Tom Holland as Spiderman in the next Avengers film.

Them saves from Leno 😭😭😭 IMPORTANT!!! — Tolulope Ogunmefun (@dontjealousme) March 2, 2019

Fortunes turned on their head when an offside Harry Kane was fouled in the penalty area by Shkodran Mustafi, awarding Tottenham the chance to level the scoreline from 12 yards which they took with efficiency.

But it was that initial offside decision which caused the most drama for supporters, as it's a penalty which won't be given next season when the Video Assistant Referee is brought in to the Premier League.

Changed my mind on VAR. Let’s get rid of it completely. Football needs decisions like that. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) March 2, 2019





Cannot wait for VAR. Spurs in the championship in two seasons I promise. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) March 2, 2019





Again @premierleague clubs embarrassed by their pathetic failure to vote in VAR this season (arriving next season). Clear offside on Kane. Unseen. Mustafi’s serial, poor defending costs #afc again. Ruthless pen from Kane #thfc. 1-1. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 2, 2019

Clearly, Tottenham's Davinson Sánchez wasn't happy with the decision either, and the Colombia international decided to bring down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the penalty area in the last minute of the match.





The Gabonese striker realised that it was a soft decision, however, and very kindly decided to kick the ball straight at Hugo Lloris before somehow missing an open goal.

Referee literally handed the game to Arsenal and Aubameyang shoots a god awful penalty. Typical Arsenal. — Michael Sell (@MTSell) March 2, 2019





Aubameyang is a fraud



Been saying this since his Dortmund days — Sigñor Fairchild ❣ (@ahnnyjekyll) March 2, 2019

Why does Aubameyang take pens when he's awful at them? They never have any power or go in the corner. — Reiss⚡ (@Wilko17) March 2, 2019





I won’t forgive Aubameyang for that — whysmansdoingthis?🤷🏽‍♂️ (@Papii_Moemedi17) March 2, 2019

Aubameyang in the biggest moments and i mean huge moments in a game is Dreadful. Truly awful mentality — Martyn Morgan (@WelshGooner95) March 2, 2019

Oh, and as if things couldn't get any worse for Arsenal, midfielder Lucas Torreria decided that he wanted an early bath so went in for a leg-breaking tackle on Danny Rose and was rightfully sent off.





Ramsey's goal in his last ever north London derby looked like it would move Arsenal to within one point of their bitter rivals, an outstanding feat given Spurs were being tipped as title contenders earlier this week...

Spurs will forever be the world's biggest bottle jobs #TOTARS #NLD — UnitedTrinity68 (@UnitedTrinity68) March 2, 2019

But Mr. North London Derby Kane, albeit with a goal that shouldn't have been allowed to stand, ensured that Tottenham still have a strong hold on the top three for the time being.

Maybe St. Totteringham's Day isn't returning after all...?