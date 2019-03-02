Mind the Gap: Twitter Reacts as 10-Man Arsenal Miss Last Minute Penalty on Derby Day

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

When it rains it pours in north London.

Arsenal are supposed to be the team with defensive frailties in their DNA but in a desperate attempt to outdo the mix up between Hugo Lloris and Kieran Trippier in midweek, Tottenham's back line comically revealed that their ideal superpower would be invisibility.


A nothing situation turned into a counter attack for Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey - in his last ever north London derby - rounded Lloris to put the visitors' weakened side into a surprise lead.

Tottenham's defence looked like they were spending their Saturday afternoon loaning a spare invisibility cloak off Harry Potter.

But the offside flag wasn't following suit as it denied Harry Kane yet another north London derby goal after the England captain sent a powerful header into the top corner of the net, although not everyone was convinced it was the right decision (which it certainly was).

Tottenham weren't the only team who testing out their superpowers during the north London derby, as Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno showed he could very well step in for Tom Holland as Spiderman in the next Avengers film.

Fortunes turned on their head when an offside Harry Kane was fouled in the penalty area by Shkodran Mustafi, awarding Tottenham the chance to level the scoreline from 12 yards which they took with efficiency.

But it was that initial offside decision which caused the most drama for supporters, as it's a penalty which won't be given next season when the Video Assistant Referee is brought in to the Premier League.



Clearly, Tottenham's Davinson Sánchez wasn't happy with the decision either, and the Colombia international decided to bring down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the penalty area in the last minute of the match.


The Gabonese striker realised that it was a soft decision, however, and very kindly decided to kick the ball straight at Hugo Lloris before somehow missing an open goal.



Oh, and as if things couldn't get any worse for Arsenal, midfielder Lucas Torreria decided that he wanted an early bath so went in for a leg-breaking tackle on Danny Rose and was rightfully sent off.


Ramsey's goal in his last ever north London derby looked like it would move Arsenal to within one point of their bitter rivals, an outstanding feat given Spurs were being tipped as title contenders earlier this week...

But Mr. North London Derby Kane, albeit with a goal that shouldn't have been allowed to stand, ensured that Tottenham still have a strong hold on the top three for the time being.

Maybe St. Totteringham's Day isn't returning after all...?

