Real Madrid & Atletico Poised to Do Battle for Nicolas Tagliafico as Arsenal Wait in the Wings

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to compete with each other over the signing of Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax, though Arsenal remain interested too.

The Argentinian left-back has impressed in the Champions League this season and played against Real Madrid in their recent 2-1 defeat in their round-of-16 first leg tie.

The 26-year-old even had a goal ruled out via the video assistant referee, which would have built on his impressive three goals in six Champions League group games - with the Eredivisie side making it to the knockout stages for the first time in over ten years.

His good form has attracted interest from across Europe, and ESPN FC claim that both Madrid clubs are interested in signing the athletic full-back - as are Arsenal.





Real and Atletico's interest stems from the need for both clubs to freshen up their options at full-back, with Marcelo currently out-of-favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and Filipe Luis' contract running down at the Wanda Metropolitano.

🇪🇸 Real Madrid have identified Ajax's Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 26, as a replacement for 30-year-old Marcelo. [Tuttosport]#RMFC#Ajax pic.twitter.com/wtvm7WSkZV — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) February 28, 2019

After being left out of the side in favour of Sergio Reguilon, Marcelo has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks - where he could link up with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin - while Atletico are bracing themselves to not only lose Luis, but Lucas Hernandez as well.

The Frenchman is reportedly interesting Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and the Bavarians are considering meeting the €80m clause written into Hernandez's contract. Atleti would be powerless to stop him leaving as a result, meaning Tagliafico could become integral to their transfer plans as he would likely become first choice.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking for added cover for Sead Kolasinac at left-back, with alternative Nacho Monreal having turned 33 last week.

A move to La Liga could be Tagliafico's preference given that he already speaks the language and he will get the chance to test out his aggressive style of play against Real Madrid next week when the Champions League returns - with scouts from all three sides likely to be taking great interest in how he performs.